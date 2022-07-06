Square Enix Delays Forspoken to Early 2023

Square Enix and Luminous Productions today announced that their PS5 and PC title Forspoken has been delayed out of 2022.

Luminous Productions’ debut title has suffered yet another delay. Originally set to launch on May 24, the game was initially delayed to October 11 back in March. Now, however, we’ve learned that the game will no longer make that October release date. The game now launches January 24, 2023 on PS5 and PC.

Luminous Productions and Square Enix made the announcement via Twitter. According to the duo, the game’s core elements are complete with development now in its polishing phase. The delay was due to a ‘strategic decision’ made between them and their key partners. The post ends by stating we’ll see more about the game at some point this summer:

Forspoken launches January 24, 2023 on PS5 and PC.