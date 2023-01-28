Square Enix Shows Continued Interest in HD2D Titles with Japanese Questionnaire

Team Asano at Square Enix has produced some fantastic titles in the now famed HD2D art style from originals like Octopath Traveler to remakes like Live a Live and the upcoming Dragon Quest 3 remake. People have been overjoyed with this new look for beloved titles and lovely sprite work that shows just how much the art style really has to offer. As such it’s no crazy surprise that they’re looking to work on even more and gauge continued interest from fans. The Japanese questionnaire sets out to ask answer what genre fans would like to see Team Asano tackle and what remakes or remasters they’d be interested in. It’d be wonderful to see even more of these in the future so hopefully fans continue to share their interest and support moving forward!

Those interested who can speak or read Japanese can check out the questionnaire right here!