Square Enix teases Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars. Almost no information about it was present aside from that it appears to be a RPG with a story depicted entirely by cards. What makes this game intriguing is that is developed by the creative minds behind NieR and Drakengard games including creative director Yoko Taro, executive director Yosuke Saito, music director Keiichi Okabe and character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. More information about Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will be shared as it becomes available.