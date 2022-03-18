Humble Launches Stand With Ukraine Bundle

The Bundle for Ukraine over on itch.io may have ended recently, having successfully raised over $6.3 million for charity in order to help the people of Ukraine out in this time of need, but that doesn’t mean support from the gaming world has stopped. Today, Humble launched the Stand With Ukraine Bundle, a collection of over one hundred games, books, and software for the price of a forty dollar minimum, with one hundred percent of the proceeds going to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief, all to help out with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
The games included span both AAA and titles and include some heavy hitters, ranging from more recent titles like Back 4 Blood, Slay the Spire, Going Under, Satisfactory, and Post Void to classics like the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, This War of Mine, System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Fable Anniversary, and the Amnesia trilogy, and miscellaneous titles you might have skipped but have been thinking of trying out like Sunset Overdrive, Quantum Break, Supraland, Tooth and Tail, and Nex Machina, plus many, many more. The Stand With Ukraine Bundle is live for the next seven days and has already raised over a million dollars in just under two and a half hours, so if you want to help out Ukraine even further, make sure to check it out.