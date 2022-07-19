Standard Edition Covers Revealed for FIFA 23

Yesterday, EA announced and revealed the cover athletes and cover for the upcoming FIFA 23 for the Ultimate Edition of the game. Today, the Standard Edition covers have been revealed and they both include Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe. Kerr will be the cover for the Australia and New Zealand region and an Amazon exclusive. Mbappe will be the cover athlete for the rest of the worldwide release. EA also has announced that the worldwide reveal trailer will be released tomorrow for a first look at FIFA 23.