Standard Edition of Battlefield 2042 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S Now Includes Last-Gen Version

Today marks the kickoff of the early access period to Battlefield 2042’s open beta, which is available now to players who pre-order or subscribe to EA Play ahead of October 8, when the beta fully opens to all players on Friday and Saturday.

For those looking for an additional incentive to pre-order the large-scale shooter, DICE has announced an extra bonus that will be included with the standard $70 edition of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Owners of Battlefield 2042 on these platforms will gain access to the respective PS4 or Xbox One version of the game at no additional cost, which was previously only included with the more costly Gold and Ultimate editions. This extra is unfortunately only available to players who purchase the digital version of the game, but since Battlefield 2042 features cross-progression across all platforms, players won’t have to worry about losing any of their progress no matter which device they are playing on.

Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for all of the above platforms as well as PC.