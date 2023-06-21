Star Ocean: The Second Story R Getting 2.5D Remake on PC, Consoles

The original release of Star Ocean: The Second Story was an underrated gem on the original PlayStation nearly a quarter-century ago and now it’s coming back in a whole new form across consoles and PC. Originally getting an enhanced remake in Second Evolution on PlayStation consoles over the years, while this new version sees Rena and Claude’s adventure showcased in a whole new way. It has an almost HD2D-style look to it now, but with real-time combat instead of turn-based as we’ve seen from other HD2D games so far.

For the first time, this entry in the series will hit a Nintendo console alongside PC via Steam and the revamped graphics look absolutely gorgeous. It uses 2.5D pixel art alongside 3D environments and manages to look similar enough to the original while also standing out for today’s audiences with HD2D being a very popular way to remake older JRPGs for the modern era. With a far-future setting and rapid-fire action, the game’s usage of a party both on and off-screen ensures that there’s never a dull moment on the battlefield.

Players start off with a character choice of either Claude or Rena and their choices will affect the lives of the other characters in the tale told on the other side. The Private Actions System allows players to learn more about their in-game allies and players can have their off-screen party members aid in battle when needed. Star Ocean: The Second Story R is available for pre-order now on the Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam. Pre-orders of either the physical or digital versions get extra content including recovery items and improved weapons for the main characters. The game will be released on November 2, 2023 and looks like the perfect way for newcomers to the series to jump in.