Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Delayed to April 28

EA and Respawn Entertainment today announced a delay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will no longer make its March 17 release date. Instead, the game will now launch six weeks later on April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Taking to Twitter, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed that the game has entered the final stages of development. Currently, the focus is on squashing bugs, polish, performance, and stability. However, the team needs extra time to get the game polished. Considering the fact that Fallen Order did have a buggy launch, extra time to iron out any issues isn’t such a bad idea.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after Fallen Order and once again follows Cal Kestis. Now a Jedi Knight, Cal remains continues to find ways to thwart and survive the Galactic Empire, which remains determined to wipe out the Jedi. The game features new planets, lightsaber styles, and Force abilities for players to master.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.