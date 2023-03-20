Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Takes Cal to Coruscant in Latest Story Trailer

EA and Respawn Entertainment today dropped a new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer showcasing new locations and returning allies.

Things aren’t looking too good for Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. With darkness closing in on him, Cal and his crew must seek out a safe haven out of the Empire’s reach. To do this, he must team up with new and returning allies to fight back the darkness that is quickly consuming the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after Fallen Order and ten years after Revenge of the Sith. The trailer showcases a return to Coruscant, the homeworld of the Galactic Empire, as well as our first looks at Greez and Merrin in the sequel. The trailer also showcases a handful of new lightsaber wielding characters and enemies. Of course, there’s also plenty of gameplay showcasing Cal’s improved lightsaber skills and Force abilities.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches April 28 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.