Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Officially Announced for PS5, PC

Lucasfilm Games, Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment today officially announced the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake.

After years of fan demands and rumors, the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is real. The announcement came during today’s PlayStation Showcase, which confirmed the game will be a console launch exclusive on PS5. Sony Interactive Entertainment is handling publishing for the PS5 version, and Aspyr will self-publish the PC version. The game is being completely rebuilt from the ground-up for a new generation. The teaser confirmed that original Bastila Shan actress Jennifer Hale is reprising her role.

First released in 2003 as an Xbox exclusive before hitting PC, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was set 4,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. It quickly became a fan favorite, and to this day, remains one of the best Star Wars titles ever released.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake will launch on PS5 and PC. No word yet on a release window.