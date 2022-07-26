Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Reportedly Delayed Indefinitely

It would seem that Aspyr Media’s remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in deep trouble according to a new report.

The hotly anticipated remake was announced last September during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase. Though it was an extremely brief teaser, the announcement of the PS5 and PC title gave fans hope they’d finally get to step into the robes of Darth Revan, Bastila Shan, and HK-47 sometime in the near future. It now appears like that won’t be happening for a long time.

In a new report by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, it appears that the project is in serious jeopardy. Following showing off a demo of the game to Lucasfilm and Sony (who is publishing the PS5 version), the studio fired design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor. From there, the studio heads reportedly told employees that the demo wasn’t where it should be and that the project would be paused. Should work on the project resume, a realistic target date for release wouldn’t be until 2025.

Schreier ends his report suggesting that Embracer (who owns Aspyr) might move to project Saber Interactive. The studio was previously doing outsourcing work on the project, but it appears they might be taking over as lead developer.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic launched in 2003 on Xbox and PC by BioWare and quickly became popular within the Star Wars fandom. A sequel was released a year later by Obsidian Entertainment. BioWare would return to the series in 2011 alongside EA to release an MMO based on the universe, Star Wars: The Old Republic. Fan anticipated for a remake and Knights of the Old Republic III has remained high for nearly two decades. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will need to wait longer.