Star Wars Squadrons, Ghostrunner Now Available via Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming has become a low-key way to build up a free gaming library if you’re already a Prime member – and this month may be the best yet. Star Wars: Squadrons is available via Origin, while Ghostrunner is available as a freebie via GOG and Alien Isolation is available via Epic Games Store. On the Prime Gaming app itself, players can enjoy Whiskey & Zombies, four Wallace & Gromit games, Secret Files 3, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Tiny Robots Recharged, Blue Fire, and Red Skies: Aces of the Sky. There is an unreal amount of variety here and if you have a Prime membership, give these a shot.