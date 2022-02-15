Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith Expansion Launches with Spectacular Trailer

BioWare and EA today launched the latest expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic, Legacy of the Sith.

Star Wars: The Old Republic continues its tenth anniversary with the launch of its latest expansion, Legacy of the Sith. In it, players will travel to the aquatic world of Manaan to uncover the plans of Darth Malgus and put a stop to them before he can destroy the Jedi and Sith. The expansion includes brand new story missions, intricate new ways to customize their characters, and a slew of quality of life updates to make the game more accessible.

“For over 10 years, Bioware has done an incredible job continuing to tell amazing stories and build incredible worlds and characters in Star Wars: The Old Republic,” Douglas Reilly, Vice President, Lucasfilm Games. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue to evolve and expand this iconic Star Wars experience with the team.” “At the heart of Star Wars: The Old Republic is BioWare’s best-in-class RPG storytelling which gives players the uncanny ability to live out their very own Star Wars story during a truly epic time in the galaxy,” said Charles Boyd, Creative Director on Star Wars: The Old Republic at BioWare. “Alongside an incredible community and the Lucasfilm Games team, we’ve invested the last 10 years growing and evolving the game and its story into a unique, fully customizable and sprawling Star Wars journey. As we set out to launch this next chapter with Legacy of the Sith, we are thrilled to offer new and veteran gamers and Star Wars fans the best experience yet with much more to come.”

To celebrate the launch and anniversary, BioWare and LucasFilm Games have produced a brand new CG trailer. These epic CG trailers have been one of the main cornerstones of each major release for the game, and Legacy of the Sith now has its own. The trailer folows Jedi Padawan Sa’har Kateen as she faces her past and goes toe-to-toe with Darth Malgus.

Star Wars: The Old Republic Legacy of the Sith is available now on PC.