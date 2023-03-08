Starfield Delayed to September, Showcase Set for June

Bethesda Softworks today announced when Starfield will launch, but it won’t be when originally promised.

Bethesda’s new IP that takes players to space has received yet another delay, but it comes with good news. Starfield will now launch in September and will have its own official showcase on June 11. That showcase will give players an in-depth look at the making of the game as well as new gameplay. While the announcement trailer doesn’t directly feature any gameplay, some off-screen content can be seen in the background during Todd Howard’s speech.

Previously, the game was scheduled to launch in the first half of 2023 where it would have to compete with heavy-hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and Final Fantasy XVI. Currently, no other major titles are scheduled for a September 2023 release.

Starfield launches September 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PC.