Starfield Expected to Launch in First Half of 2023

Bethesda Softworks upcoming massive, space-faring RPG is set to launch in the first half of 2023.

The hotly anticipated new IP from Todd Howard’s Bethesda Games Studio was supposed to launch in November 2022. However, it and fellow Bethesda Softworks project Redfall were unfortunately delayed to 2023. With the new year here, fans have been wondering when we might see that game. Turns out that we might not have to wait too much longer for Starfield.

As spotted by Insider Gaming, Bethesda has pushed live a support page for the game confirming a launch window for Starfield. That window is the ‘first half of 2023,’ meaning the game should launch anytime between now and June 30, 2023.

Starfield is Bethesda’s most ambitious title to date with thousands of planets to explore, the most dialogue in any Bethesda Game Studios developed game, significant customization options, and tons of content. Still, the game is launching in an absolutely packed first-half with the likes of Forspoken and Dead Space in January; Hogwarts Legacy and PS VR 2 in February; Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Skull and Bones, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Resident Evil 4 in March; Dead Island 2 in April; The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in May; and Street Fighter 6, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI in June.

Starfield launches sometime in the next six months on Xbox Series X|S and PC.