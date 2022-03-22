Starship Troopers – Terran Command Delayed to June 16

Slitherine Games announced today that Starship Troopers – Terran Command will be releasing for PC on June 16 instead of March 31. The reason given is that the team wants extra time to further polish the game and stamp out as many bugs as possible. It was also stated that the developer wants players to be able to fully enjoy the game at launch and not find themselves having to wait for something like a hotfix.

Finally, Slitherine Games confirmed that Starship Troopers – Terran Command is essentially complete now and that the next few months really are all about refinement. It also said fans should expect to see more of the game in the months leading up to the full release.