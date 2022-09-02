Steam Deck Accessories Coming via Dbrand’s Project Killswitch

Even before the Steam Deck launched, Dbrand were dropping hints about their upcoming “Project Killswitch”. They’ve finally revealed all the details about the upcoming case and other accessories.

There will be an Essential Kit available for $59.95 which comes with the case itself, a mangetic kickstand and customizable skin. Folks can upgrade with the $15 Travel Kit to also receive a travel cover and two stick grips. In the past, a screen protector was also listed for the Project Killswitch, but it appears to no longer be included. Dbrand’s tempered glass screen protector costs $24.95 by itself.

Reservations remain available for $3. The launch is set for September 25.