Steam Deck Alternative ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 Now Available for Purchase

Valve recently re-confirmed that the Steam Deck will start shipping out for the earliest pre-orders in February. With that said, many people are set to wait longer into Q2 and Q3 of 2022.

If you simply can’t wait for months, then maybe the ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 will be worth looking into instead. Packed into the portable PC handheld is an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, 512GB HDD and 16GB of RAM. The screen is an 8.4″ IPS LCD. While this sounds comparable to Steam Deck, it comes at a much higher price than all editions of the Deck. The ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 costs $1259 to start for anyone who misses the initial discount down to $1039.

Please also note that in addition to the increased price that shipping will also likely take a while due to the device shipping out of China. One other major difference is that the ONEXPLAYER Mini 7 comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, rather than the Linux-based Steam OS of Steam Deck.