Steam Deck Orders No Longer Need Reservations, Docking Station Available Now

Since Valve first started shipping their portable platforms to new owners earlier this year, anyone who has signed up to purchase one has first had to go through a reservation process, placing a down payment on the order before receiving an email from Valve saying that their Steam Deck is ready to ship.

For some, it took months and months before Valve finally reached out to begin the Steam Deck delivery process, but as pre-orders have been fulfilled and new orders have quieted down, the Washington-based developer has announced that any model of the Steam Deck can now be purchased without delay, with orders being shipped shortly after their placement. In addition to this exciting news, Valve has also revealed that the Docking Stations can now be purchased, offering Steam Deck owners a convenient method for hooking their console up to a TV or monitor all while keeping the device charged. Both the Steam Deck and its Docking Station are available through Valve’s official Steam Deck website, with the latter costing $90.

BIG NEWS today!

✨ Steam Deck is now available without a reservation! Order one, we'll ship it to you: https://t.co/uVdBCpJVuX

📺 The Docking Station is available, too! Connect to peripherals and displays in style: https://t.co/QqLoKsvASs

💾 Plus, lots of new software features: pic.twitter.com/64VzQeisuZ — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) October 6, 2022

For more on the Steam Deck, be sure to keep it here on Hardcore Gamer.