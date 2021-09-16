Steel Assault Finally Breaks Out Onto PC, Switch September 28

Like other successful Kickstarter games before it, Steel Assault has been a long time coming. After years of patient waiting though, backers and fans will finally be able to get their hands on this retro-styled action platformer when it hits both PC and Switch on September 28. For those who need a reminder of what exactly is on offer here, check out the newest trailer below.

Steel Assault aims to deliver a taste of the 90’s arcade, complete with a 4:3 aspect ratio and quarter-devouring difficulty. Players can tone that difficulty down to a more manageable level of course, but the option certainly sounds like it’s worth trying at least once. Sill, launching ziplines while diving through rank upon rank of baddies in a 90’s-era post apocalypse sounds like it would be fun regardless of difficulty.

Steel Assault launches on September 28 for PC via Steam and Switch.