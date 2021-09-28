Steel Assault Now Available on Switch, PC via Steam

Run and gun games have grown in popularity over the past few years thanks to things like the Contra Anniversary Collection, and Blazing Chrome – but there haven’t been many that have the speed of a run and gun alongside the precision of short-range action-platformer like Mega Man Zero. Steel Assault lets players punch, whip and zipline around with a pace that is more akin to something like Shatterhand – but with a challenge level more akin to classic Contra.

A free demo hit Steam during the last demo fest and showcased a tough, but fair game that would test the mettle of anyone who grew up with the 8 and 16-bit classics – and it includes nice touches like a CRT filter to help replicate the look and feel of playing games on an old tube TV. The game is available on Steam and the Switch eShop for $14.99, but early birds can save 10% and bring it to $13.49 until October 5.