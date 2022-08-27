Steelrising Kicks Off Closed Beta, Shows Off Paris in New Clip

Steelrising, the new action-RPG game from Nacon and develop Spiders, kicked off its closed beta earlier this week in advance of its release date next month. Running from August 25 to September 7, anyone who pre-orders a copy of the game will gain access to the beta, where they’ll get a chance to try out the game’s first two levels. This alternate history version of the French Revolution involving the automaton armies of King Louis XVI has been anticipated for a while now, and for those those who can’t wait to get their hands on the game already, this is your chance.

Given that this game takes place during one of the most important moment’s in France’s history, though, one might wonder if the main setting of Paris will be depicted as best as possible. And to answer that question, a new trailer was released showcasing the locales and landmarks of Paris that you’ll come across in-game, which you can watch below. We get to see the likes of Les Invalides and the Louvre as our advanced automaton heroine Aegis fights through and around them, creating some rather stunning sights. Steelrising arrives on September 8 for PC, XSX, and PS5, and should provide a rather intriguing take on Paris and one of its most pivotal periods.