Steelrising Shows Off Titans in New Gameplay Trailer

Spiders’ upcoming game Steelrising looks to potentially be a rather unique and fun third-person action-RPG, largely due to its unique setting of an alternate late 18th century France where Louis XVI is beaten down the French Revolution thanks to an army of automatons that he’s obsessed with, as well as some rather intense combat with a good variety of playstyles and weapons to try out. But a combination of killer automatons and a focus on combat would definitely benefit from some rather imposing bosses as well, and as such, the latest gameplay trailer for the game revealed during the recent Nacon Connect focuses on some of the huge Titans to face off against.

Yes, it looks like our heroine Aegis will be facing off against even larger automaton harnessing the powers of fire, electricity, and ice (the latter resembling what can only be described as some sort of ice guillotine), and it also looks like they’ll make for some rather impressive fights. Steelrising arrives on September 8 for PC, XSX, and PS5 after a slight delay, and should hopefully end up being worth the wait.