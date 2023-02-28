Stern Pulls Back the Curtain on Foo Fighters Pinball

If there’s one thing reliable in pinball, it’s a good license. Movie, tv, toys, music, whatever; slap that theme on a table and and you’re off to a good start. Movie-pinball tends to get all the press but music-based tables have a long history too, from Elton John and Dolly Parton in the 70s to more recent releases like last year’s Rush and, coming soon, Foo Fighters. Stern officially unveiled its new table today and, like everything Foo Fighters, it’s as over-the-top as anyone could hope for. An alien overlord is taking over Earth and the Foo Fighters are the only hope of salvation, and of course it’s all presented like a Saturday-morning cartoon. Which, in a world where Cartoon Network and various Disney channels have been running cartoons in regular time slots for decades, is only a little less dated a reference than the ding-ding-ding sound effects pinball makes when seen on TV because everyone knows that’s what pinball sounds like despite this not being true for about fifty years now.

The new table is dominated by a cartoon image of the band at the bottom of the playfield and its evil alien nemesis piloting a two-fisted mech at the top. The entire table is super-colorful, from the side-art unique to each of the Pro, Premium, and Limited versions of the game to the raised Area 51 upper playfield, but there are some interesting features hiding in the details. The left outlane in particular has a plastic post that can stick up to help knock a lost ball back into play, visible in use at 0:40 in the trailer below. It looks like the kind of thing that can only pay off if the ball is moving fast enough to get a good bounce, but seems super-satisfying to pull off successfully.

Stern unveiled Foo Fighters with two separate trailers. The gameplay one is below but there’s a second one focusing on the cartoons that were made to run on the backglass you can watch here. It’s a whole lot of Foo Fighters all backed up with ten licensed tracks, and a goofily epic table to hold it all together.