Stick it to the Stickman Starts the Corporate Climb Next Year

Free Lives, the guys behind the likes of GORN, Terra Nil and Genital Jousting, have a new game coming that’s all about putting a new spin on climbing the ol’ ladder of success. In Stick it to the Stickman, players must quite literally fight their way to the top of not only their own company, but also the world’s corporate hierarchy one hostile takeover at a time.

Stick it to the Stickman is best described as physics-based brawler with roguelike elements As they stumble through hapless coworkers and knock over incompetent middle management, players can unlock new weaponry and “business techniques” to help conquer the business world and usher in a monopolistic dystopia of one’s own making.

Major platforms will see the launch of Stick it to the Stickman sometime in 2023, but those who don’t want to wait that long can actually check it out now on itch.io. Still, this version might not be as polished as the full release coming next year, so perhaps it’s best to think of it as a demo.