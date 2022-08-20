Storybook Mystery Beacon Pines Receives September Release Date

Austin-based developers Hiding Spot Games have been working hard on crafting a unique mystery with Beacon Pines, a game described as a mix of Winnie the Pooh and Twin Peaks. And with a little publishing assist from Fellow Traveller, they’ll finally be able to share the full mystery with us next month, as a September release date has now been announced for the adventure game. And if you were wondering just how bizarre this mystery could get, there’s the fact that the trailer accompanying this announcement kicks off with a construction site in a small town unleashing a second ice age.

Fear not, though, as this is just one ending in The Book that serves as the game’s framing device, with your choices leading to the eventual discovery of the truth. Playing as an adorable little jackalope named Luka, players will set out to discover the mystery behind the happenings at an old warehouse in the titular town, making new friends along the way and uncovering new charms with words that can be used to go back and later the game’s story, branching off into different paths. As a bonus, a Switch version was also announced alongside the release date, meaning Beacon Pines will be arriving on that platform alongside PC and Xbox (with a Game Pass release) as well on September 22, so adventure fans across those platforms should mark the date.