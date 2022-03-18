Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is Now Available to Kill Chaos

After nine months of Chaos memes Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Stranger of Paradise is a reimagining of the events in the original Final Fantasy presented in a challenging action RPG format. Players who purchase before April 19 will receive the Rebellion weapon as an early bonus. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is an enjoyable fast paced game. There a free demo players who are on the fence about the game can check out. More details about the game and our impressions can be found in our review and job guide.