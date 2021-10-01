Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Launches March 2022, New Trial Available

Square Enix and Team Ninja today dropped a new trailer for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, which contained the game’s release date.

Square Enix’s Nioh-esque action RPG arrives March 18, 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Blending elements of Final Fantasy with the challenging action of Nioh, Square Enix and Team Ninja have created an action-focused homage to the original Final Fantasy.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin puts players in the shoes of Jack as he and his allies assault the Chaos Shrine and discover if they’re the Warriors of Light. The new trailer reveals the fourth member of the party along with other supporting characters and locations. It also ends with an explosive battle against Tiamat, a long-time Final Fantasy creature.

Today’s announcement is coupled with a new playable build players can try out starting today. Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Trial Version 2 is available for download now on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For this trial, players will get to explore a new area, the Refrin Wetlands, alongside a new ally and try out different playstyles. The multiplayer functionality will be available during the trial. You can download and play now through October 11 at 7:59am PDT.

