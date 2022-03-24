Stranger Things Crossover Event Available In Far Cry 6

Crossover events in video games have become a common occurrence but one of the stranger ones is the Stranger Things crossover that has been added to Far Cry 6. The Stranger Things inspired content is titled The Vanishing and takes Dani into a twisted version of Yara inspired by the Upside Down. Yarans are disappearing and no one is safe, not even the wiener dog on wheels Chorizo which kind of also adds a bit of a John Wick feel to the mission. The Vanishing is a free mission available to all Far Cry 6 players.

To access The Vanishing players will need to have completed the first couple hours or so of Far Cry 6. The missions on Isla Santuario will need to be completed through Libertad Rises. After that Dani will need to visit one of the Guerilla camps and complete the Meet the (fill in the blank) mission. After the Dani will receive a call from Juan and The Vanishing can be found in the Journal under Yaran Stories. The Vanishing features recreations of iconic locations inspired by Stranger Things including an underground laboratory and cold war era bunker. The content takes about an hour to complete which is just enough time to give the mission a sense of fullness without overstaying its welcome. The new environment looks like a twisted alien hellscape and the Kulky controlled people and animals are plentiful.

The release of The Vanishing coincides with a free Far Cry 6 weekend. Through March 27 players on all platforms can play Far Cry 6 for free including The Vanishing. Progress made during the free weekend will carry over to the full game if purchased which is currently on sale across platforms. Details of the sale for specific platforms is included below.

Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March: 50 percent off as part of the Spring Sale.

Xbox: As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from March 24-28: 50 percent off all editions of the game, as well as 35 percent off the Season Pass.

PlayStation: From March 23-30: 50 percent off the Standard and Gold editions of Far Cry 6, and 35 percent off the Season Pass, as part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week.

Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale: 50 percent off the Standard, Gold, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of the game, and 35 percent off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35 percent off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25 percent off the Pagan: Control DLC.

Stadia: From March 24-31: 50 percent off the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35 percent off of the Season Pass. From now until March 31: 40 percent off of the Deluxe Edition.