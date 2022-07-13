Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headline July PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation today revealed what new games are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of July.
Introduced last month as part of the major PlayStation Plus overhaul, the Game Catalog is a library of titles Extra and Premium subscribers can access. Already home to close to 400 games, each month will bring an additional host of titles for players to download or stream at no additional charge.
For the month of July, subscribers can expect help a lovable feline survive in a foreign cyber world, relive a beloved classic in a whole new way, parade around as Marvel heroes, become their own boss and then save that boss from hell, and become various assassins across different time periods. All titles will become available on June 19:
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
- Stray | PS4, PS5
In addition to those titles, Premium subscribers will get an additional two classic titles available for download:
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
You can start playing all these titles when they hit the service on July 19.