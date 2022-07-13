Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Headline July PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

PlayStation today revealed what new games are joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of July.

Introduced last month as part of the major PlayStation Plus overhaul, the Game Catalog is a library of titles Extra and Premium subscribers can access. Already home to close to 400 games, each month will bring an additional host of titles for players to download or stream at no additional charge.

For the month of July, subscribers can expect help a lovable feline survive in a foreign cyber world, relive a beloved classic in a whole new way, parade around as Marvel heroes, become their own boss and then save that boss from hell, and become various assassins across different time periods. All titles will become available on June 19:

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Stray | PS4, PS5

In addition to those titles, Premium subscribers will get an additional two classic titles available for download:

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

You can start playing all these titles when they hit the service on July 19.