Stray to Receive Physical Release in September Courtesy of iam8bit

BlueTwelve Studios, Annapurna Interactive, and iam8bit today announced a special physical release for Stray.

Stray, about a stray cat separated from its family and must escape a cybercity, is quickly approaching launch. The game lands on PS5, PC, and PS4 digitally on July 19. Furthermore, members of the PS+ Deluxe and Premium tiers will be able to claim and play the title at no additional charge. However, if you can hold off for a few months, you’ll be able to get the game physically.

iam8bit has worked with BlueTwelve Studios and Annapurna Interactive to develop an exclusive physical edition of the game on PS5 and PS4. This edition comes with a 14.4” x 24”, six art cards, and a chenille patch of the feline hero. Finally, the box comes packaged in a matte black o-sleeve featuring a premium holofoil finish. The physical edition launches September 20 and will set you back $44.99.

Stray launches July 19 digitally on PS5, PC, and PS4 and physically September 2o on PS5 and PS4.