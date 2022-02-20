Street Fighter 6 Announced

A week ago, a mysterious countdown timer appeared on Capcom’s site, with no mention as to what it was counting down to. Some feared it would be little more than just a new bit of merchandise, some prayed for a revival of a dormant franchise like Darkstalkers or Rival Schools, and others, simply based on the likes of the style of the timer and aesthetics alone, figured it would be leading to something more major yet recognizable, like Resident Evil Village DLC or Street Fighter 6. Well, the countdown has now officially ended, and it looks like the third group of people were correct, as Capcom has now officially announced Street Fighter 6, as seen with the teaser below.

That said, the mere announcement and the brief teaser featuring Ryu and Luke – the first playable Street Fighter character and the most recent playable one from Street Fighter V, in a nice contrast – is all we actually have right now in terms of details, with more news instead to be revealed this summer. Until then, one can only speculate if this latest entry in the legendary fighting game series will be going in any bold new directions, but stay tuned if anything else emerges.