Street Fighter 6 Trailer Reveals Juri Alongside Newcomer Kimberly

Street Fighter 6 is already adding new characters to the fray alongside a roster fo existing characters. The fast-paced Juri returns to action with a ton of kicks and slick style ready to rock, while a newcomer has been added in the form of Kimberly.

Kimberly is street-smart and ready to go at all times. She’s got quick combos and fast throws, including a massive mid-air German suplex and a bright color scheme that accompanies her super moves that resemble street art. She has mad tagging skills and looks beyond cool. We’ll definitely be seeing more of each character as Street Fighter 6’s release draws closer – and unlike SF 5, this will hit Xbox alongside PlayStation and PCs.