Roguelike fans have likely played and enjoyed Streets of Rogue. If you enjoy the game – and its excellent soundtrack – then you may be interested in the upcoming vinyl release.

The vinyl is coming via Ship to Shore PhoneCo. and is a single LP with twelve tracks total. As with their other releases, you’ll also receive a digital copy of the OST with purchase.

The Streets of Rogue vinyl is available for $25 and is anticipated to ship in September 2021.