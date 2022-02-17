Submerged: Hidden Depths Announced For PC and Consoles

In the Summer of 2015, Canberra-based developers Uppercut Games released Submerged, a game about a sister exploring the sunken ruins of a city in order to help their wounded brother, in what was billed at the time as a somewhat revolutionary non-violent action game based around exploration. However, when it first came out, it…uh, didn’t exactly do too well with critics, to say the least. But now it has a sequel, Submerged: Hidden Depths, which was surprisingly well-received with it was first released for the Stadia in 2020. Of course, that was Stadia, though, and much like other former Stadia exclusives, everyone’s basically just pretending that part never happened and showcasing these titles as though they were new games, so say hello to Submerged: Hidden Depths’ official announcement!

The sequel sees the return of siblings Miku and Taku, this time both having a starring role as they sail around another flooded city filled with wrecked skyscrapers now overtaken by nature, looking to uncover what exactly happened to it. On top of that, Miku now has a mysterious power that they want to use for good, while Taku is trying to make sure that power doesn’t tear them apart. Uppercut says that they’ve learned a lot since the original game, which appears to include such improvements such as a wider range of buildings to freely explore and an expanded use of tools and physics-based puzzles. Submerged: Hidden Depths arrives for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms on March 10, when we’ll get a deeper look into just how much things have improved.