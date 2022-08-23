Subnautica Creators Unveil Digital Miniatures Game Moonbreaker

If you know developers Unknown Worlds, then you likely know them for games such as Subnautica or Natural Selection, games all about survival in one way or another. However, at Gamescom Opening Night Live, they unveiled their newest IP, and it’s one that veers in a different direction. Their new title is Moonbreaker, a turn-based tabletop tactics game set in a universe created by award-winning sci-fi author Brandon Sanderson. You can check out the first reveal of its gameplay in the trailer below, which also showcases this new world nicely as well.

Aside from its colorful, more somewhat Saturday morning-esque tone, thing that likely jumps out when it comes to Moonbreaker is that it is set to be a true digital miniatures experience. Not only does this means that all of the game’s units are represented via unique in-game figurines, but players can even personalize them with professional digital painting tools, customizable roster banners, custom palettes, and more, all designed to further evoke that tabletop feel. Moonbreaker enters Steam Early Access on September 29 with fifty units at launch (consisting of various Captains, Crew, and Assists), and audio dramas revealing more about the game’s world of the Reaches will be available closer to launch.