Sucker Punch Productions has no Current Plans to Revisit Infamous, Sly Cooper

PlayStation fans hoping for new entires in either the Infamous or Sly Cooper franchises are out of luck. Developer Sucker Punch confirmed in a blog post they aren’t revisiting either franchise for the time being, nor are any other studio taking up development duties. While they did say there’s a possibility of reopening the doors down the road, there are currently no projects for either franchise in development.

“As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio. With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either. These characters are very special and near and dear to our hearts, so while we’d never say never to re-opening those doors down the road, for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development.”

Sly Cooper’s first title, Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus launched in 2002 with Sucker Punch release an additional two sequels on PS2. A fourth game, developed externally by Sanzaru Games, launched in 2013. Meanwhile, Infamous launched in 2009 on PS3 with an additional sequel hitting the console in 2011. A final game, Infamous Second Son, launched in 2014 on PS4 with a shorter standalone title, First Light, arriving shortly afterwards. Sucker Punch Productions has since moved on with its 2020 smash hit, Ghost of Tsushima. A sequel is rumored to be in production.