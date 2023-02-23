Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Debuts Feisty Gameplay, Rocksteady Confirms its a Live Service Title

Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady Studios today showcased brand new gameplay and revealed new details about their upcoming title, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

First revealed in 2020, fans of the Batman Arkham games have long awaited details and gameplay for Rocksteady’s next title. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place five years after Batman: Arkham Knight and revolves around the Suicide Squad, which is comprised of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Following Brainiac’s invasion of Metropolis and brainwashing the majority of the Justice League, Amanda Waller sends in the squad to take down the League and Brainiac by any means possible.

Today’s six minute look at gameplay sees the squad face off against corrupted soldiers as they attempt to save Lex Luthor. Gameplay appears fast-paced with each character having their own way to traverse the battlefield, melee abilities, and weaponry. It ends with Wonder Woman arriving and subduing Flash, forcing him to reveal how to stop the Justice League.

A separate Behind-the-Scenes video unfortunately confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is indeed a live service game, a significant departure from the Batman Arkham titles. The game will include nearly all the hallmarks of a live service title, including specialized gear, loot, RPG mechanics, and the promise of more characters coming to the game. The only thing missing were damage numbers popping up after each hit. Most egregious is the confirmation that this campaign-focused title will include a Battle Pass.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches May 26 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.