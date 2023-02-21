Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Headlines First State of Play of 2023

PlayStation today announced their first State of Play showcase of 2023 with Warner Bros. Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League headlining the show.

The State of Play takes place Thursday, February 23 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT and will focus on several titles from PlayStation’s partners. The show will include five new PS VR2 titles will be announced alongside some indie and third-party reveals. Then, we’ll be treated to more than 15 minutes of gameplay and updates for Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

Don’t go into Thursday’s show expecting to see major reveals from PlayStation Studios. We’ll likely have to wait a bit longer to see the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and other first-party projects. Still, this State of Play should have plenty of good games to show alongside the extended look at one of the year’s most anticipated games.

Be sure to check back on February 23 for all news out of the State of Play.