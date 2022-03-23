Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Officially Delayed to 2023

Rocksteady today officially confirmed that their upcoming DC-based action game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed.

Players will need to wait a bit longer to receive their orders from Amanda Waller. After months of rumors about a delay, developer Rocksteady today confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has slipped to 2023. Game director Sefton Hill took to Twitter to announce that the game will now launch spring 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

While disappointing, the delay isn’t too much of a surprise, especially after publisher WB Games’ latest announcements. With both Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy launching during the holiday period, there really wasn’t any room for Suicide Squad. Hopefully, this delay gives the team enough time to finalize their vision and put out a fantastic game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place sometime after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. Following an invasion by Brainiac, Amanda Waller forms the Suicide Squad (Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark) and sends them into Metropolis. Little do they know that Brainiac has hypnotized the Justice League and that the squad’s real mission is to take out the League’s members.