Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Coming in 2023 to PC, Consoles

Suikoden was something of an oddity when it first hit the PlayStation as it offered up not only a few characters to play as in an RPG – but over 100. This trend continued into the sequel, which aimed to keep the same core turn-based gameplay intact while switching up the settings a bit. At the Tokyo Game Show, Konami announced that the first two games will get an HD Remaster across the PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC – enabling them to be played on modern hardware.

The games haven’t been completely forgotten by time as the first did get a PSN re-release, but even that was 14 years ago. It’s unknown if the games will be sold separately or just as a package, but with the video showcasing both games as a pair, it would seem more likely that it’s a single release. The first two entries in the series will finally come home to modern devices in 2023.