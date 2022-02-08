Super Dungeon Maker Brings Overhead Zelda-Style Creation to PC Soon

Players have had a desire to craft overhead Zelda-style dungeons for many years. In an official capacity, the first time this has been supported was in the Swich remake of Link’s Awakening – but only to a limited degree. That tool was a bit limited and only let players choose from existing pieces. Now, players will be able to create full-on Zelda-style dungeons thanks to FIRECHICK’s efforts with Super Dungeon Maker.

Players can craft pixel art-style dungeons with various themes and difficulty – so if you prefer a battle-centric Zelda game, you can craft or just play dungeons in that style. Those wanting more puzzles can craft things in that template as well. The pixel art style has a 16-bit level of cleanliness to it with more of a 32-bit level of detail. Super Dungeon Maker hits Steam on February 15 and will hit the Switch later this year as well – which should really help it reach the original Zelda series fanbase. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it as its release draws near.