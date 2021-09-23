Super Mario Bros. Animated Film Arrives Holiday 2022, Stars Chris Pratt, Jack Black

Nintendo today dropped details about the cast of their and Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film.

The Super Mario Bros. animated film hits theatres holiday 2022 with an all-star cast that includes Chris Pratt, Jack Black, and Charlie Day. No details yet on plot, but franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto promised more details will be revealed soon. As for the cast, here’s everyone we learned about today:

Mario – Chris Pratt

Bowser – Jack Black

Princess Peach – Anya Taylor-Joy

Luigi – Charlie Day

Toad – Keegan-Michael Key

Donkey Kong – Seth Rogen

Kamek – Kevin Michael Richardson

Cranky Kong – Fred Armisen

Foreman Spike – Sebastian Maiscalo

While original Mario voice actor Charles Marinet won’t reprise his role in the film, longtime fans can rest assured that we’ll hear from him in the film. Miyamoto confirmed Marinet’s voice will pop up in different places during the film.

Be sure to check back for more details about the Super Mario Bros. film.