Super Mario RPG Screenshots from Famitsu Unveil New Inclusions in Upcoming Remake

During Nintendo’s recent direct we got a brand new trailer for the upcoming remake of their classic SNES title Super Mario RPG. With that we learned that there would be one giant major inclusion in the way of boss refights- something that was not at all available in the original as the SNES classic had no postgame whatsoever. While any other details on post-game content remain unknown, Famitsu’s recent screenshot upload shared more details than fans could have ever expected. From this wide variety of screenshots we’ve actually learned of three brand new inclusions to the upcoming remake, all of which will be quite fantastic inclusions for new and returning fans alike! It’s already well documented that the title is getting a major face lift and that shows very clearly as well in these screenshots, but for the time being we’ll focus strictly on the new features available to players.

The first will pop up likely as soon as players select a new game and that’s a difficulty option! The original title had no difficulty setting and it was simply a one challenge road to look forward to. This time around players can select an “easy” mode, or as it says in Japanese, an “Enjoy” mode that alleviates difficulty in favor of story. The other option is simply “Normal” and will likely be familiar for fans who played the original. At this time we don’t know what in particular changes in terms of difficulty between the two or whether or not the difficulty has been at all changed compared to the original release, but this is a wonderful inclusion for those who want a more relaxed adventure through this version of the Mushroom Kingdom. It’d be great if there was also a way to unlock a hard mode for those looking for a challenge, but we’ll have to see if that gets included once it’s available.

The next two inclusions might be ones some players skip over but we think are well worth talking about. The first involves the absolutely wonderful original soundtrack and the brand new remake as the two soundtracks can be freely switched between at any time in the main menu! In addition to this there’s also a music mode which lets players enjoy listening to both soundtracks freely and simply sitting back and enjoying one of the best SNES soundtracks ever made. The final new addition is that of an enemy encyclopedia. This shows enemy name, health, weaknesses, exp earned, items dropped and even more extra information for the first time ever in-game. Some of this information was available in original guide books, but never quite this detailed and it’s great to see! It also tracks just how many enemies of each type have been defeated as a fun way to keep track of an adventure over the course of a playthrough.

The remake of Super Mario RPG launches on November 17. Check out a few of the screenshots to details above and get an even better look at brand new images at Famitsu’s website here!