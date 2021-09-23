Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Vinyl Soundtrack Announced

iam8bit and Sega announced their most a-peeling collaboration to date, the Super Monkey Ball Mania vinyl soundtrack. This two-LP set contains 23 tracks from the classic originals along with new material from Sega composers Hidenori Shoji and Saori Yoshida. In the vein of the Velvet Underground, Super Monkey Ball fans can peel back the banana sticker on the album cover for a surprise while the interior gatefold is a visual celebration of Super Monkey Ball.

The soundtrack will be available in two different versions. The open-edition Banana version is pressed on banana yellow vinyl with randomly distributed Bruised Banana variants and is priced at $39.99. There is also a special edition pressed on two-toned vinyl in the style of the monkey balls themselves and is limited to one thousand pressings with a price tag of $49.99 and expected to ship in Q2 of next year. The soundtrack can be ordered from iam8bit’s website. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will launch on PC and console October 5 and features over 300 recreated levels and mazes and 12 party games to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.