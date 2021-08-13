Super Rare Games Announces Indie Game Mixtape

Here’s something we don’t see everyday. Super Rare Games, the publisher of a variety of indie games in limited physical formats, is producing something quite unexpected. Next week they’re going to drop the Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 1 on sale.

There are thirty indie games included in the collection. There’s a huge mix of titles such as Emily is Away, Enviro-Bear 2000, Secret Tea Garden and Tempo Quest. The most eye-catching thing about this collection is how it’s packaged. The games are housed on a USB stick that slides out of a cassette tape. This perfectly evokes the concept of a mixtape, so it’s a very cute design choice.

Only 1000 copies of Super Rare Mixtape Vol. 1 will be made available for sale. Sales begin on August 19 at 1:00 PM ET for £28 (approximately $40 US dollars).