Super Rare Games Becomes a Publisher with Super Rare Originals

Super Rare Games has had a good run being a small-press physical games publisher, and while that’s not going to change any time soon it doesn’t mean that’s all the company will do. Today saw the announcement that Super Rare Games is turning into a more traditional indie publisher with its Super Rare Originals line, which admitted won’t be super rare what with the unlimited nature of digital distribution and all. Despite the name confusion the lineup is looking fantastic, with five titles revealed and more waiting their turn.

The announcement video gives an overview of the five initial games, all of which were known about beforehand but none with a publisher. Lone Ruin was formerly Robes, a dungeon-crawling roguelike twin-stick shooter. The Gecko Gods lets you play as an adorable little lizard exploring the lost ruins of a forgotten civilization. Grapple Dog is a 2D platformer featuring a dog with a grappling hook, because sometimes a title lets you know exactly what you’re going to get. Completely Stretchy and Uncomfortably Sticky, on the other hand, is also an accurate title but doesn’t really explain that it’s also a first-person adventure in the wonderfully bizarre Grombi Isles. Finally, Post Void is a freaked-out Wolfenstein-style FPS that’s been out on Steam for a while now but seems highly likely to be on the way to consoles as well, because otherwise why would it need a publisher? The Super Rare Originals home page doesn’t list any platforms beyond Steam at the moment, but more announcements will be coming along when ready. For now there’s a nicely comprehensive trailer showcasing the five initial titles, all of which combine together form a lineup that promises a great start for the Super Rare’s new publishing arm.