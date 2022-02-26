Superheroes, Kaiju and Romance Combine in UuultraC

If the recently-released Tokyo Onmyoji wasn’t enough BL for you then take a look at the still-upcoming UuultraC. This is the latest game from developer ADELTA (known for the excellent Hashihime of the Old Book Town).

This game is a bit different. It’s set in the 1970s in a world where a mysterious infection turns everyday citizens into kaiju. Our hero’s life suddenly shifts when he’s infected by kaiju blood. Expect lots of battles alongside romance between the main leads.

MangaGamer announced UuultraC is set to release on March 24. Pre-orders are open now on their storefront. Currently it’s also set for a Steam release.