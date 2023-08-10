Superstar Mode Deep Dive Released for Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 releases in just about a week for consoles and for PC and with a lot of changes on the horizon, today EA released a deep dive for the return of Superstar Mode into the game. Based on feedback players have provided in response to career modes in recent years, the fanbase strictly wants Superstar Mode. While Face of the Franchise has been more narrative-driven since its arrival a few years ago and had evolved to more of a career mode, Superstar Mode will bring back a lot of elements for starting an NFL career.

The biggest aspect of Superstar Mode comes with the NFL Combine. Players can enter the draft as a quarterback, running back, wide receiver, linebacker or cornerback. EA was able to nab Coach Prime, himself, Deion Sanders to be your mentor through the NFL Combine process. Players will be able to participate in mini-games such as the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and 3-cone shuffle. This all affects the draft stock of the player and what rewards are earned to improve ratings prior to the draft. The starting ratings revolve around the archetype chosen for the avatar creation which lays the groundwork for the range of possible outcomes of each combine drill.

Once done with the mini-games, players will then complete position-specific drills to increase or decrease draft position. There will also be the Combine interview, which is a node to Superstar modes from the past. Players will answer timed, football-themed trivia questions that will further dial in the draft position. The more answered correctly, the higher board position. Once in the draft, teams will draft based on their biggest need of the avatar’s position prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mini-games will also be used during the season to improve ratings for the avatar. The avatar can be taken over to Superstar Showdown, the new 3v3 fast-paced football where no player is tied to a position. No playcall screens, no first downs and a ‘First to 21’ scoring format. A breakdown of how player progression works is below. You can read the full Gridiron Notes here.

On-Field Performance Matters

Any NFL player will tell you – getting drafted is not the destination, but the beginning of the journey. After you sign your rookie contract, every game, every quarter, every rep matters, and to that end, Madden NFL 24 introduces an all-new in-game Player Grading system, exclusive to Superstar, that provides real-time feedback on your performance as you play your reps.

These dynamic evaluations will highlight how well you are doing your job each snap, emphasizing the importance of making the right moves at the right time, and the grade achieved on each drive will determine the amount of your rewards to increase ratings and start equipping abilities. Here’s a few examples of actions tracked via Player Grading: Quarterback: Throw to Open/Covered Receiver Wide Receiver: Call for Ball when Open/Covered Running Back: Fake Out/Tackled for Loss LB: Hit Stick/Faked Out DB: Good Man Coverage/Allowed Man Completion



Progression and Customization

Madden NFL 24 has completely revamped the character power and progression experience for Superstar, and unified the progression path so that no matter where you play across League and Showdown, you’re always earning rewards and upgrading all of your individual Superstars.