Superstar X-Factors, New Mode Features Detailed for NHL 22

NHL 22 is bringing Superstar X-Factor players and unleashing some new ways to play for the current generation. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be getting a slew of changes which starts with moving the NHL franchise to the Frostbite Engine. Superstar X-Factors will be available in Franchise Mode, Be a Pro, World of CHEL and Hockey Ultimate Team. Franchise Mode will allow scouting with the X-Factor Report of both Pro and Amateur X-Factors. This will also contribute to line chemistry, influence trade values and are also integrated with Fog of War.

For Be a Pro, players can earn and develop X-Factors to help shape their player and advance their career. As for World of CHEL, X-Factor abilities can be unlocked to assigned to your custom character. Lastly, Hockey Ultimate Team will grant players power-up items that start off with X-Factor abilities and let them unlock more as they progress.

Outside of just Superstar X-Factors being implemented into NHL 22, Hockey Ultimate Team is introducing customizable synergies. Players can upgrade these synergies to adjust attribute points along with topping it off with X-Factor abilities. Be a Pro will introduce multi-season storylines and challenges that offer longer term goals such as building a dynasty early in a player’s career. Franchise Mode will allow the Expansion Draft for a 33rd team to coincide with the inclusion of the Seattle Kraken. Lastly, the World of CHEL changes are listed below. On October 4th and 6th, a deeper dive into Franchise Mode, Be a Pro and Hockey Ultimate Team will be streamed here. NHL 22 releases on October 15 for PlayStation 4/5, XBOX One and XBOX Series X/S.